68, passed away on Wed., June 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. David "Tight" Bogan was born to Annie Bogan-Fields on May 18, 1953 in Lee Co. He received his education from the Shannon School System. "Tight" also retired from Bed Building. David Bogan is survived by his mother; Annie Bogan-Fields. Four sons; Jerome Bogan (Trinita) of Tupelo, David Bogan, Jr. (Sonya) of Shannon, Terrell Bogan of Shannon, and Dennis Dewayn Bogan of Shannon. Five sisters; Nita Rogers of Shannon, Glenda Branda of Shannon, Carolyn McGaughy of Verona, Gloria Bogan of Shannon, and Connie Bogan of Verona. Four brothers; Randy Bogan (Shanita) of Verona, Billy Wayne Bogan (Betty) of Shannon, Lamar Bogan of Aberdeen, and Genoise Bogan (Tameco)of Shannon. There are also 7 grandchildren. The visitation will be Tues., June 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service will be on Wed., June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Snow Town United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Levert Fitzpatrick officiating. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
