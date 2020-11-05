Dorothy Louise "MaDot" Bogan, 70, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 @11:00 A.M. at New Salem Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook atwww.agnewandsons.com.

