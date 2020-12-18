69, passed away on Fri., Dec. 4, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Floyd Sylvester Bogan was born to his late parents, Grant Bogan and Eula Bell Buchanan on Aug. 29, 1951 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Bogan was a former employee of Futorian and a member of East Spring Hill in Nettleton. Floyd Bogan is survived by his wife, Mary Stromer-Bogan of Nettleton. One daughter; Eula Maria Gamble of Amory. One son; Christopher O'Neal Bogan of Nettleton. One sister; Mary M. Rutland of Blytheville, Arkansaw. One brother; Hosea Bogan (Minnie) of Nettleton. There is also one grandchild; Dallas Christian Bogan. Mr. Bogan was preceded in death by his parents. One son; Floyd Bogan. Two brothers; Curtis and Willie Bogan. Three sisters; Meriah Freeman, Bertha Bogan, and Bessie McGaugh. The visitation will be Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 from 4-6 p. m. at East Spring Hill Church in Nettleton. The service will be Sun., Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:00 p. m. at the Mullen Cemetery in Nettleton with Rev. McKinley Whitley officiating. Face masks are required. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
