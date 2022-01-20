Isaac Bogan known by his family and friends as Ike-Doe Belly passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on January 12, 2022. He was a member of Snowtown United Methodist Church . Isaac was a 1966 graduate from Sigger High School in Shannon, MS. He was a former employee of Futerion Cooperation in Okolona, MS. In the year of 1969 he decided to enlist in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1971. He further served his country by serving six more years with the Army Reserve. Graveside Service will be held at the Snowntown United Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:00 with the Rev. Rickey Bolden, officiating and eulogist. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to serve our friends. Online condolence to share pictures and stories of Isaac can be made at www.grayson-porters.com Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Friday, January 21, 2022, 4:00 until 7:00 He leaves behind his devoted wife of forty-eight years Carolyn Bogan of Shannon, MS., five adult children, Arlanda Foster ( Tavetia) Bogan of Pontotoc, MS., Stephanie (Kevin) Gates, Isaac Bogan, Jr., and Swan Bogan all of Shannon, MS., Kendall Rogers of Atlanta, GA., his loving mother, Malissia Bogan of Shannon, MS., ten siblings Vanella Jane Bogan of Brooklyn, N.Y., Curtis Bogan, Lurlie Ford, Donnie Bogan, Carl Bogan, Gary Bogan, Pastor Rickey Bogan all of Shannon, MS., Dexter Bogan of New Albany, MS., Terrice Bogan of Jersey City, Jersey; two aunts; Hazel Dilworth of Milwaukee, WI., Annie Kate Bogan of Shannon, MS., six grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends in the community.
