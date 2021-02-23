Leon "Kisser" Bogan, 70, passed away on Tues., Feb. 16, 2021 at his home in Okolona. Leon "Kisser" Bogan was born to his late parents, George Bogan, Sr. and Essie Mae Ezell Bogan on March 13, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1966 Hamilton High School graduate in Hamilton, MS. "Kisser" is survived by two daughters; Angela Lackey (Cedric) of Amory and Lakisaha Beeks (Trellis) of Amory. One son; Brad Johnson (Tamika) of Okolona. One sister-in-law; Virgie Gates-Bogan of Okolona. Two brothers ; James Arthur (Lillie) Bogan of Aberdeen and Joe Lee (Thelma) Bogan of Detroit, MI. Two special cousins/friends; John Rogers and James Willis Pickens. There are also five grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Minister Torey Gates officiating. Please social distance per CDC guidelines. Williams memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
