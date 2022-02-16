Malissia affectionately known as "Madear" passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on February 6, 2022 surrounded by her family. A member of Black Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Okolona, MS . A graduate of George Washington Carver High School and later from Itawamba Junior College. Her strong work ethic was exemplified by maintaining 30 years of employment with Daybrite Lighting Company where she was the first black women to be hired. Walk-Through Viewing will be held at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Friday, February 18, 2022 5:00 until 7:00. Her Life Celebration Service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 with Pastor Rickey Bogan delivering the eulogy at White Hill M.B. Church, Interment will follow in the Black Oak Cemetery. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. To personally sign the family registry please go to www.grayson-porters.com She is leaves behind her adult children; Jane Bogan of Brooklyn, New York; Curtis Dillard Bogan, Lurlie Mae Ford, Donald Ray Bogan, Carl Edward Bogan, Gary Lynn Bogan, Rickey Dean Bogan, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Bogan all of Shannon, MS; Dexter Bogan, Sr. of New Albany, MS; Terrice Alton Bogan of Jersey City, New Jersey; sister-in-law Annie Kate Bogan of Shannon, MS; brother-in-law Florida Rogers of Shannon, MS; and Goddaughter Melissa Shumpert of Verona, MS., generations of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins. Preceded in death by her husband Allen Bogan, Sr.; children: Allen Bogan, Jr., Wilbert Lewis Bogan and other relatives.
