Earsie Ree Bogard, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Monday May 24, 2021 12 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel 140 N Memphis Street Holly Springs, MS . Visitation will be on Sunday May 23, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at St Paul Skipper Springs Church Cemetery 3945 Park Swain Rd Grand Junction, TN 38039. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

