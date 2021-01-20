Roy Nisbet Boggan, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home after an extended illness. A Tupelo native and lifelong resident, Roy was born November 15, 1926, the son of Roy Nisbet Boggan, Sr. and Kathryn Coman Boggan. After his graduation from Tupelo High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during World War II in China. Upon returning home, he attended the University of Mississippi. On December 27, 1950, he married Ruby Nell Filgo Boggan. Roy retired after working over 40 years from Reed Manufacturing Company. Continuously active in his community, he served in many organizations including, Tupelo Lion's Club, in his young years, and served on the Board of Directors at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Baldwyn until his health failed. He was a proud charter member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, serving on several committees throughout the years. He enjoyed amateur photography, fishing, and was an avid fan of Ole Miss sports, especially football. Roy and Ruby Nell travelled often, mainly to the Western parts of the United States, where he would work on his photography skills, shooting the vast scenery. A private family service celebrating his life was held Monday, January 18, 2021 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Tupelo with Reverend Hannah Shempert and Reverend Rob Gill officiating. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery. Roy leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Ruby Nell Boggan, of Tupelo; daughter, Kathryn Boggan Cayson and her husband Mike of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Emily Cayson Mize and her husband Will of Tupelo, and Kate Walker of Memphis; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Kathryn "EK" Mize of Tupelo; sister-in-law, Carolyn Boggan of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Frances Boggan Walker; and a brother, John "Bud" Boggan. The family would like to thank the staff of Pontotoc Nursing Home for the excellent care given and the love and compassion they showed. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Methodist Church, Sanctuary Hospice House, Alzheimer's Association or charity of donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.