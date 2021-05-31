W.E. Boggs, 84, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 PM at St Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel.

