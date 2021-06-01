Wythel E. Boggs was a lifelong teacher, coach, administrator, and community college giant in his four decades of serving the citizens of Mississippi. After a long, fruitful and accomplished life, W.E. realized the promises of his lifelong faith and met his Creator on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House. W.E. was born on January 17, 1937, in Prentiss Co. to the late Roy Boggs and Lodena McCalmon Boggs. A graduate of Marietta High School, Boggs earned the AA degree from Northeast Community College where he was a basketball standout and the BS and MA Degrees in Education Administration from Mississippi State University. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for two years. The name, W.E, in these parts, is synonymous with a man who loved teaching youngsters, whose heart was large and generous and whose devotion to the cause of education was unparalleled. He served schools in New Site, principal at Shaw High School, Belmont Schools, Okolona High School and Amory High School. In 1971, he joined the staff of Itawamba Community College and served in numerous capacities including Professor, Administrator, Dean of Instruction, Dean of Students, Vice President and Interim President of the College in 2000-2001. He retired on May 31, 2001 after 40 years. W.E. was beloved by faculty and students alike. He had a calm, pleasing personality and was always encouraging them to achieve their highest level of competence. His unselfish style of leadership endeared him to thousands in the course of his career. W.E. received many awards in his educational career, but the one he was most proud of was the 2001 Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award from Phi Theta Kappa, the prestigious national Fraternity of Community College scholars headquartered in Jackson, MS. He was a former member of the Itawamba County Development Council; founder and co-leader of Leadership Itawamba, past member of the Civitan Club and the Kiwanis Club. His hobbies included spending time with his family, which was a top priority to him, being a role model for his children and grandchildren, golfing, building houses for himself and others, and immaculately tending his yard. He was a faithful and active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo where he served as chair of the Pastor Parish committee and Sunday School teacher. Previously, he and his family were members of Fulton United Methodist Church. W.E. Boggs will long be remembered as one of the all time great educators, citizen, and family man in Mississippi history. A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 3, 2021 from the Sanctuary of St. Luke United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Rob Gill, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS) and 1 PM to service time on Thursday at St. Luke UMC, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS. Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwen Dillard Boggs of Saltillo; his daughter, Ginger Knapp and husband, Kenyon, of Lynchburg, VA; his son, Brad Boggs of Mooreville; his grandchildren, Sara Grace Boggs, Anna Boggs, and Lauren Boggs, and Kenyon "Kenny" Knapp, II, Bella Knapp, Sam Knapp, and Jackson Knapp; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, J.C. Boggs and Harmon Boggs. Pallbearers will be Brad Boggs, Kenyon Knapp, Kenny Knapp, Larry Boggs, Taylor Boggs and Sam Knapp. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present staff members at ICC. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802, or the Itawamba Community College Foundation, 602 West Hill Drive, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
