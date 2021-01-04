Richard Jan Bogue, 70, died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. Mr. Bogue was born January 30, 1950 in New Albany to Robert Lee and Evie Quay Frazier Bogue. He was retired from MDOT. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church; the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department and Rocky Ford Masonic Lodge #165, where he held several offices; he was a Union County Emergency Medical Responder; a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans; a member of Christian Motorcycle Association; and was a member of Rocky Ford String Band. He is survived by his mother, Evie Quay Frazier Bogue; his wife, Wilma Joyce Jackson Bogue; three daughters, Tracy Jan Bogue, Tammy Bogue Roberson and Brandy Stansberry; one son, Jeremy Bogue; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bogue and a brother, Rodney N. Bogue. Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Irwin officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

