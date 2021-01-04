Richard Jan Bogue, 70, died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. Mr. Bogue was born January 30, 1950 in New Albany to Robert Lee and Evie Quay Frazier Bogue. He was retired from MDOT. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church; the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department and Rocky Ford Masonic Lodge #165, where he held several offices; he was a Union County Emergency Medical Responder; a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans; a member of Christian Motorcycle Association; and was a member of Rocky Ford String Band. He is survived by his mother, Evie Quay Frazier Bogue; his wife, Wilma Joyce Jackson Bogue; three daughters, Tracy Jan Bogue, Tammy Bogue Roberson and Brandy Stansberry; one son, Jeremy Bogue; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bogue and a brother, Rodney N. Bogue. Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Irwin officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.