Rodney Neal Bogue, 65, passed away December 10,2019 in Oxford, MS. Rodney was born July 2,1954 to Robert L. Bogue and Quay Frazier Bogue of Etta, MS. After retiring from North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS where he worked in maintenance, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He attended Oakdale Baptist Church in the Hurricane community. Services will be Friday, December 13,2019 at 1pm at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. J. W. Owen and Bro. Easton Smith officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery in Etta, MS. Rodney is survived by his mother, Quay Bogue; his wife, Charlotte Bogue; his children, Jeff Bogue (Tracy), Kim Coffey (Keith), and step son Aaron Hudson; five grandchildren, Reagan Coffey, Lauren Rodgers, Hunter Bogue, Cody Bogue, and Mason Hudson; one brother, Richard Bogue (Joyce). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Bogue; grandparents, L.R.(Pobie) and Etta H. Bogue, Earn and Rosie Frazier. Pallbearers will be, Thomas Todd, Tracy Davis, Graden Hooker, Rodney Akers, Ronnie Grant, Larry Parrish, Pat Todd and Jerry Bolden. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at United Funeral Service. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
