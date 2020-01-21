Phyllis Herring Bohannon, age 79 died Sunday January 19, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center hospice unit after an extended illness. She was born June 1, 1940 to Guy & Ella White Herring, she attended Baldwyn and ICC. She was a past employee of The Peoples Bank & Trust, Day Brite and Parisians. She was a member of the Jericho Baptist church, she loved her church family and she enjoyed gardening and growing roses that had won her several awards. Services will be Tuesday at 2pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Neal Davis and Bro. Steve Roberts officiating. Burial will Be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include 2 daughters, Shelly Glenn & Don Of Guntown, Karen Roberts & Billy of Baldwyn; son, Tommy McCalmon of Jackson, TN; 6 grandchildren, Maggie Kirby & Blake of Nashville, Abby McCalmon of Jackson, TN, Jeff Roberts & Katie of Guntown, Steve Roberts & Nickolee of Kossuth, Cole Glenn & Jamie of Guntown and Carlee Glenn of Guntown; 5 great grandchildren, Austin Roberts & fiance, Carleena King, Kaylee Roberts, Ryleigh Roberts, Lyllian Roberts and Mack Glenn. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Andrew McCalmon and a daughter-in-law Carmen McCalmon. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 noon until service time at 2pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.