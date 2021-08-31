Margaret Laney Boland, 87, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home in Endville, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS on October 17, 1933 to John Laney and Brookie Wilson Laney. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Rex E. Boland and her parents. She leaves behind her 2 sons, John Boland of Endville, MS and Steve Boland of Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren, Wesley Boland(Melissa) of Endville, MS, Daniel Boland(Kayla) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Angie Boland of Blue Springs, MS; 3 brothers, Paul Laney, Buddy Laney, and Bobby Laney of Oxford, MS; 4 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a private burial in Endville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

