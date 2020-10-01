BYHALIA, MS -- Margaret Bolden, 83, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday, 12 noon until service.

