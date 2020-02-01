Lynette Thompson Bolen, 71, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Lynette was born on Aug. 14, 1948 in St. Louis, Mo. - the oldest of 5 children and only non-twins born to the union of Adrian Thompson and Glenna Yates Thompson Watson. Lynette and family moved to Tupelo in in 1954 where she attended the public schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1967 and from Itawamba Junior College. She was employed in the accounting department at Daybrite Lighting for over 30 years and recently had the volunteer job of being financial secretary for her church, First Baptist of Saltillo. Lynette was family centered and a daddy's girl. She loved her parents, siblings and daughters and especially doted over her grandchildren. First Baptist Church-Saltillo was a major part of her Christian walk where she faithfully taught Sunday school and participated fully in the life of the Church. A happy-go-lucky soul, Lynette loved reading, crossword puzzles, movies, Blue Bell Ice Cream and trading cars often which brought consternation to her dad, Adrian. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 from the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Saltillo with her pastor, Rev. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Private family burial will follow in the Thompson family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time on Monday at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Lynette is survived by her two daughters, Pam Bolen Moore (Kenny) of Winnie, TX and Casey Bolen McAlexander (Wes) of Lakeland, TN; her siblings, Tommy Thompson (Margaret) of Tupelo, Cecil Thompson of Sardis, Carean Thompson Dendy (Butch) of Belden, and Sheila Johnson Sellers of Starkville; her grandchildren, Shae, Jace, Kendal, Kristin, Bria, Weston, and Cannon; her great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Mack, Millie, Cam, and Nayvi, due in March; several nieces and nephews; and the father of her children, Johnny Bolen (Gail). She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Clara Thompson and Glenna Watson, her grandparents, her brother, Sam Thompson, a sister, Gloria Martin, a niece, Maggie Thompson, and the grandmother of her children, Mama Bolen, of Birmingham Ridge. Pallbearers will be Scott Rogers, Patton Thompson, Zach Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Butch Dendy and Levi Dendy. Honorary pallbearers will be Weston McAlexander, Cannon McAlexander, Kendal Moore, Jace Witherspoon, Matt DeBerry, Marsha Heberling Donaldson, Carol Edwards, Donna Neaves and the Esther Sunday school class at First Baptist Saltillo. Memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.