MURFREESBORO -- Mildred Bolen, 94, passed away Sunday, September 08, 2019, at Home in Murfreesboro. Services will be on 09/12/2019 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers. Visitation will be on 4:00-7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

