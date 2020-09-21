Bobie Jean Boles was born July 8, 1953 to the late Mr. James and Martha Boles at the Lafayette County Hospital. She departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Ruleville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bobie professed a hope in Christ at an early age and became a member of the Church of the Living God in Toccopola, MS. Bobie Jean loved her family and church family. She always walked in the church with a smile and she loved giving out cards. When in church, she would sing her favorite songs "How Can I Lose" with her brother Robert Earl playing it for her, "Help Me" and "Power Power Lord". When she sang her song and began to shake, you know then she was about to get her praise on. PRAISE GOD. She loved her purses, shoes, rings and all types of jewelry. She loved to write, paper, paper and more paper. She also loved her fried potatoes, fried chicken and creamed potatoes morning, noon, and night. Bobie leaves to cherish her memory five sisters: Martha (Robert) Flemons, Ethel (Ham) Flemons, and Shirley Flemons all of Toccopola, MS, Lillie Walker and Annie Walker of Oxford, MS; four brothers: James (Lee Lapthi) Boles of Clarksville, TN, Robert (Jannie) Boles, Jessie (Lois) Boles both of Toccopola, MS and Ramey Jr. Westbrook of Oxford, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends. Bobie Jean was preceded in death by her parents Mr. James and Martha Boles and two sisters-in-law: Jannie Boles and Shelly Boles. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Payton Mortuary, and from 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Church of the Living God in Toccopola, MS. Service will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Living God in Toccopola, MS. Social distancing will be enforced. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
