TOCCOPOLA -- Jannie Boles, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at North Miss Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12 pm at Church Of Living God. at Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Church of Living God. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Thaxton, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.