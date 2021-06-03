Danny Ray Bolton, 63, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Mr. Bolton was born August 22, 1957 in Garden City, MI to Charles E. and Abridella Little Bolton and on October 11, 2003 married Kirsten Patterson Bolton. Danny spent 25 years in the U.S. Air Force, the majority of that time as a recruiter, before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the Air Force, he returned to college, receiving his Master's Degree in Special Education. Danny was a passionate fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, and also loved the Beatles. However, nothing was as dear to him as his family. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 4 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with visitation from 3 PM until service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in the Columbarium at Stuart Garden of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 4 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Danny is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kirsten Patterson Bolton of Saltillo; sons, Ryan Bolton of Saltillo, John Bolton (Joy) of Honolulu, HI, and Ben Bolton (Beth) of Joplin, MO; mother, Abridella Little of Malden, MO; step-daughters, Melanie Brown (Jeremy) of St. Charles, MO, and Michelle Gant of House Springs, MO; sister, Sherry Baker (Richard) of Hattiesburg; mother-in-law, Martha Jo Patterson of Tupelo; and granddaughter, Morgan Bolton of Kauai, HI. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Elvis Bolton. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38801; The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
