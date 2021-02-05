Eddie Dean Bolton, 73, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born April 4, 1947 to the late O.C. Bolton and the late Ressie Williams Bolton. He retired from U.S. Army. He was a member of Parker's Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed going to singings. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching westerns. His favorite thing was spending time with his daughter and grandson. Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Monday February 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Keith Thomas officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday February 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Reba Bolton of Fulton; daughter, Lisa (Jimmy) Vines of Fulton; grandson, Eli Vines; brother, Kenneth (Connie) Bolton; sister, Becky Dillard Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: William Oneal Bolton and Roger Dale Bolton; brother-in-law, Ralph Dillard Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
