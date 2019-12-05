BELMONT, MS -- Rachel Waddle Bolton, 62, passed away Thursday, December 05, 2019, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Monday, December 9, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.

