Sammie Lee Bolton was born August 26, 1944 to the late Solomon and Essie B. Bolton in Perry County, He departed this earthly life at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS on April 22, 2022. He graduated from Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Spring, MS, where he obtained his BS in Education. He also served in the U. S Army. Sammie worked various jobs, served on the Baldwyn Police Dept., Legett & Platt and Cooper Tire Mfg., He was owner of Bolton"s Janitorial Service for many years and served on the Baldwyn Housing Authority Board. He was an active member of Mt. Nebo C. M. E Church in Baldwyn, MS . He was united in Holy Wedlock to Martha Faye Kohlhiem Bolton and to this union two children were born. He leaving to mourn his passing his wife Martha F Bolton; two sons, Terrance (Buffy) Bolton and Jared (Melinda) Bolton. Two grandchildren: Jarek and Malia Bolton; one brother, Solomon (Rose) Bolton of Beaumont, MS; one sister -in-law Clair V Kohlhiem, two brother in-laws, Larry Kohlhiem, Mitchell (Shirley ) Kohlhiem; special niece Exxie V. Ezell of Beaumont, MS; host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. The funeral services will be Sunday May 1, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Nebo C.M. E. Church with burial at the National Cemetery in Corinth, MS on Monday, May 2, at 11: 00 A.M. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangement. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
