BELMONT, MS -- William C. Bolton, 71, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS.

