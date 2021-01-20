Mark W. Bond, 73, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 10:30AM at By Faith Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS.

