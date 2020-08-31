Philip Samuel Bond, 54, resident of New Albany, died unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A Gathering of Family and Friends remembering the life Philip was held at the Riverfront Park in New Albany on Saturday, August 29 with a private burial to be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lexington, TN. Arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Philip was born January 30, 1966 in Memphis, TN, the son of Margie Sego Bond of New Albany and the late Sammie A. Bond. He was a graduate of New Albany High School and was employed in the New Albany area furniture manufacturing business before retiring for health reasons. A Christian, Philip was a member of the Mississippi National Guard in earlier years. IN addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Amanda, Rachael and Philip of Pontotoc and Kevin of New Albany, one brother, Andrew Bond of New Albany and a number of grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bond family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
