On Sunday, February 27, 2022 a good man with a loving heart passed on to a better place. Preceded in death by his father, General Robert M. Bond, his mother, Betty Bond, his brother, Robert (Michael Bond) and his daughter, Rachael Bond, he greeted with smiles and hugs to those he loved and missed. For those family and friends he left behind, they will always love and miss him dearly. Stephen, or Steve to most who knew him, was a true husband to Lauralee for 23 years, a father to Crystal, Robert and Amanda, a grandfather to his 12 treasured grandchildren, an uncle to his host of nieces and nephews a brother, nephew, cousin, friend to many and a companion to his four legged cohosts, Annabelle, Widget and Winston. Known for his love of family first and foremost, his second passion was Ford Trucks. He could usually be found tinkering on an engine whenever possible no matter the time of day, weather or season. So next time you hear a rumble or thunder, it might just be a suped up ford on a straightaway down the best drag strip in Heaven with Steve behind the wheel smiling the whole way down the track. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Bond will be 7PM Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5PM to 7PM. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bond family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
