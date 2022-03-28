Steven "Lurch" Bond, 64, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A memorial service will be held at his residence on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by his family from 2PM until 5PM. Mr. Bond was born in Cincinatti, OH, on October 15, 1957, the son of the late Ernest V. Bond and Gloria Smith Bond. A Christian, Mr. Bond was a graduate of Glen-Este High School in Amsville, OH and furthered his education at Memphis Tech earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by ETS of Memphis as a masonry driller before his retirement. He also served six years in the Army National Guard and was active in the Masonic Lodge for twenty years. Mr. Bond will be remembered for his very unique sense of humor and his love for lasagna and spaghetti. He enjoyed a variety of music and was an avid video gamer. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 41 years, Jana' Bond of Blue Moutain, five daughters, Priscilla Bond of Baldwyn, Jana' Roberts (Adam) and Stefanie Sanchez (Anthony) of New Albany, Stevie Bond, Angelique Jarvis (Cole) of Blue Mountain, one sister, Kathy Gassett of Blue Ash, OH, thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother Kenny Bond of Cincinnati, OH. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bond family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
