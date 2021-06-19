Mrs. Shirley Ann Atkinson Bonds, 86, passed away on June 19, 2021 at Generations Senior Living in Saltillo, MS. Shirley was born in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1935 to Irby Hill Atkinson and Hazel Marie Staley Atkinson. Her family moved to Winona, MS when she was five years old. She graduated from Winona High School in 1952. She attended Bellhaven College, and then went on to graduate from The University of Mississippi in 1956 with a BA in Education. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She taught in Houston Public School for 32 years. She was Miss Hospitality of Houston shortly after moving there. She was a member of Gideon's Auxiliary and Van Vleet Baptist Church. She was an animal lover of both big and small, domestic and wild, and even once fed a bobcat kitten in her flowerbed. Visitation will be Tuesday June 22 at 12 pm until service time at 2 pm at Houston Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Mrs. Bonds is survived by her two daughters, Teresa (Will) Newcomer of Tupelo, and Susan (Dwight) Griffin Jr. of Tupelo; her son, Larry (Elizabeth "Casey") Bonds Jr.; her grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Newcomer, Stuart William Newcomer, Scott Evans Griffin, Laura Shae McCracken, Shawn Caleb McCracken, Daniel McCondy Bonds, and David Odom Bonds; her great grandchildren, Amelia Tien McCracken, and Austin Ray Dodson. Mrs. Bonds is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Larry Odom Bonds Sr. and her brother, Irby "Red" Atkinson Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Van Vleet Baptist Church General Delivery Van Vleet, MS 38877 Or Sanctuary Hospice 5159 Main Street Tupelo, MS 38801 Or The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251 "The family would like to express their gratitude to all caregivers who have helped over the years." Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.