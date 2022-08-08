Patsy Annie Moore Bonney, 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 5, 1942 to the late Vardie Moore and the late Bradie Johnson Moore. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church. She retired from Tupelo Physical Therapy. Patsy married her beloved husband, Willie C. Bonney Jr. on July 8, 1970. Together, the two proudly raised a son and daughter and made a beautiful home in Tupelo, MS until parted by death two years ago. Patsy always cherished her role of wife and mother. She also cherished her work, with many years as a secretary/book keeper for local offices. When she was not working, Patsy enjoyed being outdoors with her flower gardens. She also enjoying shopping for and collecting figurines, which are proudly displayed throughout her home. Services will be 2:00 on Wednesday August 10, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Crawford and Bro. Jerry Grammer officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Wednesday at Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Andrea (Nickey) Bonney of Tupelo; son, Tim (Amy) Thorn of Columbus; grandsons: Ryan C. (Hannah) Thorn of TN, Ryan W. Bonney of OH; granddaughter, Hannah Whitt; great granddaughters: Ava Grace Thorn, Eden Elizabeth Thorn, Kate Adalyn Thorn, Annie Joy Thorn. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie C. Bonney, Jr.; brothers: Hollis Moore, Ras Moore; sisters: Helen Weaver, Ollie Mae Grimes Pallbearers will be Ryan Thorn, Channing Owen, Billy Snider, Hollis Moore Jr., Terry Thorn, Don Thorn Family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to NMMC Hospice and also Unity Hospice for their great care. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.