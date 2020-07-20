Willie C. Bonney, 82, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. He was born July 8, 1938 to the late Willie Bonney and the late Dimmie Mason Bonney in AL. He was a veteran of the US Army, where he retired as a 1st Sergeant and served two tours in Vietnam as a combat engineer. He worked for the US Postal Service for 19 years before his retirement. He was known to be very patriotic and loved to go the 589th Engineer Battalion Association reunion with all of his friends that he served with in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, cars, and working in his yard and was a Methodist in belief. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday July 24, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation wil be from 5:00 pm to 7:0 pm on Thursday July 23, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Patsy A. Bonney of Tupelo, daughter; Andrea (Nickey) N. Bonney of Tupelo, son; Tim (Amy) Thorn of Columbus, daughter; Ladona (Dawny) Bonney of Fulton, and son; Craig W. Bonney of Fulton, grandchildren; Ryan C. (Hannah) Thorn of Florence, SC, and Ryan W. Bonney of OH, great grandchildren; Ava Grace Thorn, Eden Elizabeth Thorn, and Kate Adalyn Thorn, and a sister; Patty Bonney Keel of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents; Willie and Dimmie Bonney, brother; Jerry Bonney, and 2 sisters; Mellie Bates, and Elizabeth DeVaughn. Pallbearers will be Ryan Thorn, Channing Owen, Billy Snider, Hollis Moore Jr., Kevin Pietschman, and Darren Clark. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
