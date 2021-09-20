Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10 Mona "June" Franks Booker, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the South Huntington Church of Christ in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Burial will follow at the Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. at the South Huntington Church of Christ. June was born May 27,1940 in Tupelo, MS to the late Monroe and Ilaree Pearson. She was the youngest of five children. June is survived by her son Stephen Franks (Lisa), husband Jeff Booker, daughter in law's Glenda Franks and Tammy Franks, grandchildren Vincent Franks (Kori), Philip Dale Franks II, Erin Henson (Derek), Andrea Skelton (Shaun), Megan Sheppard (Andrew), Ashley Lambert (Rusty), JoAnna Roos (Derick), and Ali Meyer (Chris), great grandchildren Braylee, Sadie, Silas, Abel, Lucy, Addison, Maci, Myles, Mila, Mabry, Henley, Haley, J P, Maddox, Luke, and Matthew. June was a member of the South Huntington Church of Christ for 51 years. Her heart and soul went into the publication of the Magnolia Messenger, a Christian newspaper started by her late husband, A.L. Franks, in 1978. June was a devoted wife to A.L. Franks for 63 years until his passing on October 16, 2019. She loved being a preacher's wife and wore that title with such elegance and grace. She loved visiting churches and meeting people. She enjoyed cooking and hosting friends and family in their home. June was a wonderful encourager to everyone and had the heart of a servant. June loved her family deeply. She was a loving mother to her three sons. After losing her husband and 2 of her sons, her faith and trust in God never wavered. She always pointed her family to Christ, especially during times of trial and adversity. June was blessed to find another fine Christian man to love after the passing of her beloved husband. She married Jeff Booker on December 27, 2020. They had a wonderful 9 months of marriage. She adored her 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always remember her back scratches, chocolate gravy and biscuits for breakfast, and her ability to make them feel so very loved and special. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her first husband Al Franks, sons Paul Franks and Philip Franks, brothers Prentis, Hoyle and Jimmy Pearson. In Lieu of Flowers memorials to: Magnolia Messenger P.O. Box 1578 Kosciusko, MS 39090 For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com
