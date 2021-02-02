Margaret Booker, 72, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday February 6, 2021 12Noon at Yocona Cemetery Taylor, MS. Visitation will be on Friday February 5, 2021 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Chapel Oxford. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements .

