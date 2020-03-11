OXFORD, MS -- Myrtha Ween Booker, 84, passed away Monday, March 09, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday March 14, 2020 11:00 a.m. at South Hopewell M.B. Church 11 Hwy 328 Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Friday March 13, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Williams Chapel . Burial will follow at Browning Cemetery Serenity Williams Funeral Hime of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.