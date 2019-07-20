Wendell Alan Booker, Sr., 49, a lifelong resident of Ripley, departed this life at his residence on Friday July 19, 2019. Funeral Services for Wendell will be at 1 PM Sunday July 21 at Mt. View Baptist Church in Ripley where he was a member. The officiating minister will be his pastor, Bro. Randy Hurt and burial will follow in Palmer Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. A native of Tippah County, Wendell was born May 5, 1970, the son of Clarence and Barbara Vance Booker of Ripley. He was a 1988 graduate of Ripley High School and was employed as a carpenter for much of his life. Wendell will be remembered by many for his love of outdoor activities that included deer hunting. His family, his church family and reading his Bible were important parts of his life. A visitation for family and friends will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Sunday July 21 at Mt. View Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Andrea Harper Booker. He also leaves two daughters, Christan Booker Hill (Cole) and Ava Booker, three sons, Wendell Booker, Jr., Rhyan Booker and Mason Booker, a brother, Clarence Alton "Al" Booker , all of Ripley, four grandchildren and many friends. Pallbearers will be Tony Elliott, Jeremy Christian, Matt Holmes, Dean Lowry, Stoney Sanderson and Charlie Wallace. The family request that memorials be directed to Mt. View Baptist Church,Ripley, MS 38663 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Wendell's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
