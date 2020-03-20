BRUCE -- Willie Charles Booker, 77, passed away Saturday, March 07, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in OXFORD. Services will be on Sat., March 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home=Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on 12 PM - 2 PM- Sat., March 21, 2020 at Belle Memorial Funeral Home- Bruce, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.

