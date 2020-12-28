David Calvin Boone, 69, returned to his Creator in the early morning hours of December 28, 2020 from the Hospice Unit of NMMC in Tupelo. David, an avid outdoorsman and lover of all God's creation and creatures, was a Valentine baby born in Columbus, MS on Feb. 14, 1951. His parents were the late Johnny B. Boone and Ruth Jaynes Boone, who survives. David attended the public schools of Columbus and graduated in the last class of Lee High School in 1969. He was a standout football player and athlete in general. He was a scholarship athlete in football at East Miss. Community College. David married Janice Susan Homan in Tupelo on Oct. 29, 1974 and they have made their home for 46 years in the Pontocola Community of Lee County. David lived and breathed hunting, especially deer, squirrel, and coon. A practical jokester, he was happiest when he was picking on his family or friends. A staunch Alabama fan, David and Jan were faithful members of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona. A service celebrating his life will be at 1 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Faith Outreach Church on Hwy 41 North west of Okolona with his pastor, Bro. Jimmy Bryan, officiating. Private burial will be in the Pontocola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Wed. only at Faith Outreach Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Jaynes Boone of Columbus, MS; his wife, Jan Homan Boone; his daughter, April LaMontagne (Chip) of Pontocola; brother, Ricky Boone of Columbus, MS; sisters, Gwen Faggert (Dennis, deceased) of Tupelo, and Candi Blaylock (James) of Columbus, MS; in-laws, Larry Homan (Laura) of Fulton, MS; Linda Homan Shelton (Percy) of Tupelo, MS, Andy Homan (Jessie) of Clinton, MS, and Lisa Howell (Dillard) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Annalee and Chase LaMontagne; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny B. Boone; his in-laws, Nell and Elkin Homan; and his good friend, Brad Smith. Pallbearers will be Trent Smith, Conner Smith, Jeff Seymer, Jamie Dunaway, Chipper Seymer, and Mike Cole. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
