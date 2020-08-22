Gladys Marie Steele Boone was born on August 08, 1925 in Prentiss County to Loyce and Mildred Bryson Steele. She passed away on August 19, 2020 at her daughter's home in Union County. Before her passing she was able to celebrate her 95th birthday with all her family. Marie was a member of Lebanon Methodist Church and was retired from Hunter Sadler in Tupelo. She might have been a little lady but she loved with a big heart. All of her family loved her and she will be missed greatly. Private graveside services will be at Lebanon Cemetery on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with Bro. Larry Dukes and Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. She leaves behind two sons, Williams M. "Buzzy" Boone Jr. (Nancy) of Nesbit and David (Helen) Boone of Jericho; daughters, Anita Whitehead (Steve) of Saltillo and Linda Williams (Steve) of Lebanon community; sister, Ruby Wiggington (Leon) of West Memphis, Arkansas; sister-in-law. Nadine Steele of Jericho; (14) grandchildren, Tonya Hensley (Jim), Sonya Pannell (Michael), Matt Hutcheson, Rose Boone (Rusty), Melissa Babb, Michael Babb, Shannon Boone, Steven Boone (Christy), Chris Whitehead (LeAnna), Blake Whitehead (Chance Beck), Tracy Johnson (Daniel), Amanda Chism (Jeff), Amber Treadaway (Tim Kimble), and Zachary Williams (Laura); (34) great-grandchildren with one more that will be here this year; (11) great-great-grandchildren and expecting two more this year; also she leaves two very very close friends, Kay DuVall and Pat Warren; she also leaves several special nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William M. Boone; her daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Wyatt Hutcheson; brother, Maxie D. Steele; sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Don Phifer; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Junior Wages. The family would like to thank NMMC Hospice department for all the care they provided during this time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
