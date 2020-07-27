Mrs. Jennie O'Shields Boone, known to all her family and friends as "Granny", 88, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1932 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to Enoch and Betty O'Shields. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She was employed by Southern Bell until the birth of her third child at which time she became a homemaker. Jennie married Howard Boone, Jr. on October 1, 1955. They made many special memories during their marriage. They enjoyed traveling with their 3 children and collecting antiques. She still enjoyed making small road trips which usually involved antiques. Granny was the sweetest and kindest person. She had a gentle spirit and was always genuinely thankful and grateful for her family and friends. She loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting and drawing. She was an avid reader. She was a faithful member of West Main Church of Christ. She loved her church and her church family. Her life on earth is complete and she will live in heaven and be with the Lord forever. Survivors include two daughters, Bridget Watson (Myron) of Tupelo and Bonnie Bezny (Ray) of Arab, AL; one son, Enoch Boone of Godrey, IL; granddaughter, Jessica Hawkins (Jay) of Tupelo; five grandsons, Nick Watson (Anna) of Palmetto, MS, Anthony Bezny of Huntsville, AL, Patrick Bezny of Huntsville, AL, Nathan Boone of Godrey, IL, and Kyle Boone of Omaha, NE; six great grandchildren, Gavin and Hayes Hawkins of Tupelo, Maddie and Zakk Watson of Palmetto, and Brayden and Payton Bezny of Arab, AL; one brother, Wayne O'Shields (Ramona) of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Pat O'Shields of Clermont, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enoch O'Shields and Betty Grisham O'Shields, her biological mother who died when Jennie was a young child, and the mother who raised her, Jean O'Shields; her husband, Howard Boone, Jr. (Pawa); two brothers, Tom O'Shields of Clermont, FL and John O'Shields of Saltillo, MS; a daughter-in-law, Linda Boone of Godfrey, IL. Per her request a Private Service will be held at the family residence. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, West Main Church of Christ, 2460 W Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 and Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803.
