Joseph Grant Boone, 77, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM as a Memorial Service at the Ashland Primitive Baptist Church. The Holly Springs Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

