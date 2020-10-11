32, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Okolona. Malcolm "King" Jamal Boone was born to Jamie Boone and the late Bobbie Earl Boone on Dec. 29, 1987 in Amory, MS. He received his education from Okolona Schools. "King" is survived by his mother, Jamie Boone of Okolona. Two daughters; Patience Latrice Patrick of Okolona and Kamauray Farrow of Pheonix City, Ala. One son; Malik Isaiah Boone of Pheonix City, Ala. Three sisters; Shondra Gathings of Okolona, Shavontae Morgan (Marcus) of Okolona and Chasity Griffin of Okolona. Two brothers; Tavarius Boone and Onmarij'oe Boone both of Okolona. The visitation will be Wed., Oct. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Thurs, Oct. 15, 2020 at Fields Cemetery adjoining to New Hebron cemetery with Rev. Jermal Brodie officiating. Face masks are required. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

