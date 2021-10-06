Joanne Maureen Kroflic Booth, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her residence in Amory. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Euclid, Ohio, to the late Fred Lousie Kroflic and Geraldine Saxton Kroflic. Joanne grew up in Lake county and attended Madison Memorial High School. She married the love of her life, Edwin Booth on November 6, 1954, and together God blessed them with two children. As an adult, Joanne worked in one of the most demanding careers, she was a homemaker. She was the glue for the family who was a dedicated wife for over 67 years, and a nurturing mother and grandmother. She lived her life for her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her great joy. She was a faithful member of St. Helen's Catholic Church and she loved her church family. Joanne was very involved at church until her health declined, even still she had communion brought to her residence so she could participate. A servant, she often made donations to the Alzheimers Association, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, and volunteered for meals on wheels. Joanne was stubborn, strong willed and very spunky. In her free time, she liked gardening, reading, crocheting, and listening to Elvis Presley and the oldies. In her younger years, she enjoyed watching her granddaughter. As God blessed her with great-grandchildren, she cherished the time spent with them. Above all, her family meant the world to her and she was a wonderful blessing to them all. There are no words to describe what she meant to her family and friends. The memories and happy times shared with her will live on in the hearts of those that knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Edwin Booth, Amory; daughter, Sandi Stevens (James), Amory; son, Tod Booth (Kathy), Ohio; grandchildren, Nikki Thompson (Johnathan), Chelsi Bryant (Robby), TR Booth (Samantha), Marney Gratsch (Zach), and Hunter Booth; great-grandchildren, Joanna & Reed Thompson; Cal and Ellie Bryant; Landon Booth, and Bailey Gratsch; sister, Sandra Eisenhart; nieces and nephews, Jody Waleszewski (Marty), Donna Harris (Scott). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, George Eisenhart. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church, Amory, MS with Father Joseph Le officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome@gmail.com.
