William Foster Booth Jr., age 82, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Meadows in Fulton. Foster was born January 4, 1940 in Tupelo, the son of William Foster Booth Sr. and Flossie Bates Booth. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1960, a football standout since the eighth grade and lettered all four years of high school. After high school he attended Itawamba Junior College where he also played football for the Indians. In 1963, Foster married his high school sweetheart, Priscilla, and they enjoyed 48 years together before her passing in 2011. He worked for the Brunswick Corporation, installing bowling alleys all over the many parts of the U.S. Foster and Priscilla were also longtime owners and operators of All-American Trophy and Engraving since 1976. He was an active member of First Baptist Church for many years. Foster loved being outdoors, working in his yard. He supported his wife's involvement in the Mississippi Master Gardeners Association. He found a great sense of peace tending his well manicured lawn while riding his John Deere mower. Foster also enjoyed traveling all over the country with his family, attending Mississippi State football and basketball games. Foster leaves behind one daughter, Robin Booth Clark and husband, Craig of Bradenton, Florida; one son, Reed Booth of Boca Raton, Florida; one granddaughter, Hailey Marie Clark; one grandson, Logan Foster Clark; two brothers, Larry Booth and wife, Linda of Tupelo and Danny Booth and wife Pam, of Plantersville. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Music will be provided by Randy Wood. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803 Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
