Mrs. Martha Owens Booth, 95, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Avonlea Assisted Living where she was a resident for almost 15 years. She was born in Amory, August 3, 1923 to Walton Green Owens and Erbie Mae Irvin Owens; she was the first of their four children. The Owens family soon moved to Aberdeen where Martha graduated as Salutatorian and President of her class at Aberdeen High School in 1941. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1945 with a Bachelor's degree in Library Science and later earned a Master's degree from Louisiana State University. After 1945, she worked at VA Hospital libraries in Jackson as well as Houston, Texas. In June 1953, Martha married William T. Booth of Tupelo. In 1957, she was the President of the Tupelo Garden Club; she relished her work with ladies her senior, as well as with her peers. From 1962 until 2000, Martha worked at Mitchell Memorial Library on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, where she loved attending cultural and sporting events. During her tenure at MSU, she was honored to introduce John Grisham for one of his appearances at the library. During her life at Avonlea, Martha grew in grace and thankfulness. Martha became a beloved resident by all the staff, nurses, aides, and sitters and will be remembered for her gentle demeanor by all who cared for her. Martha was a life-long Methodist in Aberdeen, Tupelo, and Starkville First Churches. Survivors include her son, George H. Booth, II of Tupelo; daughter, Mae Booth Forbes (Al) of Charlotte, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, George H. Booth III (Stephanie) of Tupelo, Catherine M. Lacey (Jesse) of Chicago, Illinois, Emily S. Owens of Washington, DC, Evelyn Forbes Cone (Tripp) of Charlotte, Richard "Mac" Forbes (Katie) of Apex, North Carolina, William A. Forbes (Natalie) of Charlotte, and Allan B. Forbes of Charlotte; three great-grandchildren, William Colin Booth, Caroline Forbes Cone, and Lloyd Miles "Cort" Cone, IV; brother, John Lann Owens, Sr. (Jane) of Hamilton; nieces and nephew, Katherine Brown of Knoxville, Denise Owens Wheeler (John) of Jackson, Melanie Owens Milner (Paul) of Jackson, Meg Owens Burns (Kevin) of Hernando and John Lann Owens, Jr. (Jillian) of Long Beach; and cousin, Arlie C. Hooper (Carol) of Memphis, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jimmie Mae Brown; brother, W.G. "Buddy" Owens Jr.; and niece, Glenda Moore Owens. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, grandson-in-law, and nephew. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Martha's life will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Aberdeen First United Methodist with Reverend Mary Hutson officiating, and Reverend Russ Polsgrove assisting. Graveside services will follow in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Friends of the Lee County Library, 219 N Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38804, Mitchell Memorial Library, P.O. Box 5408 Mississippi State, MS 39762 or the Tupelo, Starkville or Aberdeen First United Methodist Churches. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
