TUPELO -- Martha Booth, 95, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.

