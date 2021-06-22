Jerry Thomas Boothe, 86, of Saltillo, MS passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Mr. Boothe was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Coopwood; son, Jody Boothe; and step-brother, Johnny Pounders. He is survived by his wife, Bobbye Boothe; daughter, Rita Scruggs, Janice Young; son, Jerry Tate; grandchildren: Shawna, Brent, Joey, and Lindsey; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Pounders; and sister, Judy Stegall. Mr. Boothe was a hardworking man who was full of life. He retired from Campbell's Upholstery is Sherman, MS. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Ole Miss Rebels play. He had a great personality and sense of humor. He loved his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a believer in Jesus Christ a member of the Baptist faith. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Boothe will be buried at Center Hill Cemetery.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.