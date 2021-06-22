Jerry Thomas Boothe, 86, of Saltillo, MS passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Mr. Boothe was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Coopwood; son, Jody Boothe; and step-brother, Johnny Pounders. He is survived by his wife, Bobbye Boothe; daughter, Rita Scruggs, Janice Young; son, Jerry Tate; grandchildren: Shawna, Brent, Joey, and Lindsey; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Pounders; and sister, Judy Stegall. Mr. Boothe was a hardworking man who was full of life. He retired from Campbell's Upholstery is Sherman, MS. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Ole Miss Rebels play. He had a great personality and sense of humor. He loved his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a believer in Jesus Christ a member of the Baptist faith. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Boothe will be buried at Center Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.