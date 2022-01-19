Thomas Randle "Randy" Boozer, 71, of Talladega, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a celebration of his life and homegoing to be announced at a later date. Randy was born in Tupelo, MS to parents Herschel and Pansy Allen Boozer on April 26, 1950. After moving to Alabama, he met the love of his life, Mary Jo. They were married for 35 years. Randy retired from AIDB Maintenance Dept after 14 years of service. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Talladega. Randy was an avid Alabama fan and loved sports of all kinds. He loved to brag about living so close to Talladega Super Speedway and was a huge Earnhardt fan. He loved life and brightened every room he entered. He cherished family and friends and loved to spend time with his grandkids. Randy is preceded in death by his parents Herschel and Pansy Allen Boozer, his brother Don Allen Boozer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Mary Grace Hill, his sister-in-law Shirley Johnson, and two brothers-in-law Joe Carter and James Hill. He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Jo Boozer, five children, Traci Campbell and husband Brad, Brandy McCammon and husband Joey, Dewaine Smith, Cordelia Pope and husband Freddy Lee, and Jonathan Boozer and wife Brittany; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Smith. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, Taylor Campbell, Aubree Campbell, Anna Shaw and husband Tyler, Brooklin McKnight and husband Steven, Juniper Hall, Gabriel Hall, Brittany Crow and husband Christian, Tiana Zeller, Emma Smith, Ensleigh Smith, DeLaney Dozier, Devon Pope, Jorden Boozer, and Journey Boozer; his two sisters, Barbara Rushing and husband Willie and Sherry Carter, brother-in-law, Tony Hill and wife Janey, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Randy will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial services will be directed by Talladega Funeral Home.
