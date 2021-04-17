Michael Lee Borden, 54, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1966 to the late Johnny Borden and the late Brenda Stokes Allred. He enjoyed watching Ole Miss football and was an avid NASCAR fan. He also enjoying fishing and being with his family; especially playing with the grandchildren. Services will be 3:00 pm on Monday April 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry George and Bro. Pete Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 on Sunday April 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ebeneezer Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Borden of Fulton; son, Michael (Nicole) Borden, Jr. of Belmont; daughters: Kristin (Richard) Cook of Saltillo, Ashley Borden of Russellville, AL; step-son, Adam (Amy) Pettigo; step-daughters: Tiffany (Michael) Williams, Jessica (Billy) Westbrook, Samantha Williams; 15 grandchildren; brothers: Terry Borden, Robert Borden, Bobby Borden, Huey Parsons. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shunda Moore, niece, Mercedes Paige Allred Pallbearers will be Adam Pettigo, Richard Cook, John Scott, Jimmy Jones, Justin Nelson, Billy Westbrook Honorary Pallbearers areTommy Taylor and Ray Jackson Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
