Aubrey Lindon Boren, 81, entered heavens gates to meet his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020. He was born in Mantachie to Aubra Carl and Mary Bain Boren on June 22, 1939. He had many names throughout his 81 years. To his early family and friends he was Lindon, to his wife he was Sweetheart, to his children he was Dad, to his grandkids he was Papaw, to his McRae's family he was Aubrey, to his ministry family he was Brother Aubrey or Brother Boren, and to his God he was a faithful, sacrificial, and merciful servant. He dearly loved his family and "flock". Saved in his 20's, Called to the ministry in his 30's, Aubrey served the Lord at charges of the United Methodist Church in Becker, Bruce, Nettleton, Amory, and Iuka. After retirement, he continue to minister wherever he was, lastly at Countrywood Plantation in Mantachie. Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of his Earthly life and Heavenly arrival at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 4, at the Crosspoint Fellowship Church. He is survived by his treasured wife, Lillian, and his children, Carrie, Aubrey (Krisha), and Mark (Krisi). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alex (Malory) Stratton, Ty (Jackie) Stratton, Abby, Avery, Walker, Stevi Jo, and Louie Jane Boren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Buddy Boren, his sister, Frances Long Luther (Jimmy), his another infant sister. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Methodist Shepherd's Fund.
