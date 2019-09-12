Jeffery Scott Boren, 46,died Wednesday, September 11,2019. He was born on September 08, 1973 to Diane Taylor Knight and the late John Boren. Jeff was an active member of the Ozark Baptist Church where he recently became an ordained Deacon. Jeff loved his church and his church family and loved teaching his Wednesday night boy's class. Jeff loved life and being with his family. He loved dirt track racing and traveling with the guys to watch a race. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his nephew Luke.He was always aggravating his niece, Emma Joy and loved it. Jeff absolutely loved to hear his daughter, Alisha sing, it always made him smile. If you had the honor to know Jeff, you have a story. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. James Young and Bro. Jamie Terry officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Candace; daughter, Alisha; brother, Gary and Mary Beth of Mantachie; his mother, Diane Knight and Norman of Mantachie; father-in-law, Terry Kitchens; sister-in-law, Stephanie Kitchens of Baldwyn; nephew, Luke Boren of Mantachie; nieces, Emma Joy of Mantachie and Erin Kitchens of Baldwyn; uncles and aunts, Bud Taylor and Betty of Ozark, Sam Boren and Karen of Mantachie, Lois Kennedy and Mike of Aberdeen, Cathy Terry and Winford of Becker, Nell Franks and Johnny of Mantachie, Judy Hutcheson of Fairview, Nancy Archie and Timmy of Fairview and Mave Browing and Gene of Tishomingo; (18) first cousins and a host of 2nd and 3rd cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John Boren; paternal grandparents, Ted and Leona Boren; maternal grandparents, Deck and Lorraine Taylor; mother-in-law, Cheryl Kitchens; uncle, Paul David Hutchenson; nephew, Adam Scott Boren and cousin, Shelia Kennedy. Pallbearers will be Don Fleming, Mike Black, Will Davis, Winford Terry, Shannon Johnson, Bo Boren, Andy Spradling, Thomas Spradling, Luke Boren and Jeff Holt. Honorary pallbearers will be MDOT employees and members of Ozark Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday at the Ozark Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
